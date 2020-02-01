$124.20 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $124.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $127.61 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $507.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.00 million to $518.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $459.41 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 182,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 787,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,505. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.