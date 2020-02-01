1,253 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.