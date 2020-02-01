1,283 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

