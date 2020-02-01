1,457 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.