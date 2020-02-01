$147.55 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report sales of $147.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.15 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.17 million to $612.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650.37 million, with estimates ranging from $649.89 million to $651.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $85.46. 702,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $47.83 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

