14,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,906,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260,652. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

