14,971 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its position in FOX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FOX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.08. 5,283,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.