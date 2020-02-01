161,678 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

