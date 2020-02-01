$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.73 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $15.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $72.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,362. The company has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $12,218,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

