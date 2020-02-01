17,414 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.