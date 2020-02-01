1,966 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.