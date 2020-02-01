$204.76 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $204.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $92.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $766.07 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

ENPH traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after buying an additional 930,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after buying an additional 544,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

