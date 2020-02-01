2,113 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,781,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

