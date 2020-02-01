2,171 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 745,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.