21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.89

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $9.38. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 5,334 shares changing hands.
VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
