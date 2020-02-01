21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.89

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $9.38. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 5,334 shares changing hands.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

