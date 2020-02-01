24,237 Shares in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

