255,000 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises approximately 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 64.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $41.13. 1,998,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,426. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

