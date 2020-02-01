$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $269.47 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $238.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. 427,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,903. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $1,412,123. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

