260,000 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,000. Tiffany & Co. comprises 2.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.02. 1,522,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

