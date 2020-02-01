2,603 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 2,835,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

