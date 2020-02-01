$27.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $27.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $27.85 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $114.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.71 billion to $114.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.17 billion to $118.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,006,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Comcast has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

