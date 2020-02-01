275,000 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.55% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,135,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,791. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock worth $58,658,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.