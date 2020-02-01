2,959 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,696,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 326,289 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

