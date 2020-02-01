$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.72 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 2,204,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $92.72.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

