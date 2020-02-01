330 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,594. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

