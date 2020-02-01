36,800 Shares in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

