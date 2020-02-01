$37.23 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce $37.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $37.26 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $148.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

