3,718 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.