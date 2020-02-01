$430.13 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $430.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.53 million. Nice reported sales of $419.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,719. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $182.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nice by 310.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nice by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nice by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

