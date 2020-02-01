46,965 Shares in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Antares Pharma by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

