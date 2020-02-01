4,929 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Merchants by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Merchants by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

