50 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cable One by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,704.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,583.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.51. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $850.99 and a 52-week high of $1,764.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

