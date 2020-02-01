50,712 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.