$538.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $538.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.70 million and the highest is $544.50 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 1,598,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

