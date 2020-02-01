$649.56 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $649.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $634.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.46. 912,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

