$677.90 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $677.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.50 million and the lowest is $670.70 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $685.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 293,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,987. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

