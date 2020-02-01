7,962 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. 18,873,669 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

