89,281 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,457,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,599,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.