$98.20 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $98.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.53 million to $103.87 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $79.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $411.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.79 million to $427.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $434.55 million, with estimates ranging from $413.43 million to $455.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 463.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

