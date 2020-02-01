Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 23.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

