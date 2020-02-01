Aave One Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Alterdice, Kyber Network and Binance. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $1.82 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.16 or 0.05841781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BiteBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io, Alterdice and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

