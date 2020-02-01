AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

