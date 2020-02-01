AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

