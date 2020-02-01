Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million and a P/E ratio of 41.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.69.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.