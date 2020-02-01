Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, ZBG, Indodax and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $448,230.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.45 or 0.05879978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZBG, YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

