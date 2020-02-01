Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

