Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2020

NYSE ADNT traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. 10,068,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,132. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

