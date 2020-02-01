Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.