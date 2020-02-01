Aergo Market Cap Tops $3.60 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Aergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $3.22 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02957773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00195973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

