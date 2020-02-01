Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.07.
AERI opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $948.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
