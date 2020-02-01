Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $948.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.